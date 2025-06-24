CHICAGO – An Illinois iLottery player is starting off the week $800,000 richer after scoring a Lucky Day Lotto jackpot prize over the weekend.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.


The winning online player matched all five numbers in the Sunday, June 22 midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing to score the $800,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 15-22-28-36-38.

There were over 17,500 winning tickets sold on Sunday, June 22 for the Lucky Day Lotto game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Lucky Day Lotto b-roll, produced by the Illinois Lottery, is available for the media; download here.

As the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to remember it’s a game of chance. For more information about the odds of winning, visit the Lucky Day Lotto game page on IllinoisLottery.com. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play.

More like this:

Illinois Player Claims $650,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot
Jul 8, 2025
Citgo in Justice, IL., Has $1 Million Lotto Prize Winner Pick On July 10
Yesterday
Illinois Lottery Player Wins $1 Million Lotto Jackpot Online
Feb 18, 2025
Lottery Week Highlights 38 Illinois Millionaires and 2.6 Billion in Payouts
4 days ago
$700,000 Lucky Day Lotto Winner Bought Ticket At Chicago Grocery Store
Dec 12, 2024

 