CHICAGO – An Illinois iLottery player is starting off the week $800,000 richer after scoring a Lucky Day Lotto jackpot prize over the weekend.



The winning online player matched all five numbers in the Sunday, June 22 midday Lucky Day Lotto drawing to score the $800,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 15-22-28-36-38.

There were over 17,500 winning tickets sold on Sunday, June 22 for the Lucky Day Lotto game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Lucky Day Lotto b-roll, produced by the Illinois Lottery, is available for the media; download here.

As the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to remember it’s a game of chance. For more information about the odds of winning, visit the Lucky Day Lotto game page on IllinoisLottery.com. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play.

More like this: