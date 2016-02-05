BELLEVILLE - More than 800 gymnasts will come to Collinsville Super Bowl weekend to show off their agility, strength and skill at the only sanctioned gymnastic meet of its kind held in southern Illinois. World Class Gymnastics, a premier gym club in Belleville, Illinois, will host its 19th annual Gateway Challenge Gymnastics meet February 5-7, 2016, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois. Gymnasts from throughout the country, ages six to 18, will participate in the prestigious competition and perform all levels of gymnastics.

Patrick Hulliung, owner and coach of World Class Gymnastics, states, “This unique event is an excellent opportunity for young gymnasts and fans from the St. Louis area to watch all levels of gymnastic talent and to gain a good understanding of what takes place at a competitive meet. Parents and kids contemplating gymnastics should definitely come out to see what it’s all about. We will be showcasing some of the best young gymnastic talent from across the country at this event.”

During the course of the three-day meet, 25 teams will compete in USAG (United States of America Gymnastics) level events including floor exercise, uneven bars, vault and balance beam. Gymnasts compete for individual rankings as well as overall team placement.

Saturday evening will be the team challenge event, a main highlight of the meet and an exclusive feature of the Gateway Challenge Meet. The team challenge is a high-energy event involving only eight selected teams competing on each of the four apparatuses. Teams choose one gymnast for each event from each level to compete for a chance to earn the title “Gateway Team Champions” and win a cash prize for their gym. This is a spirited event with music and lots of audience encouragement and cheering, making it fun for everyone involved.

“The team challenge is truly unique to our event and a major draw to competitive teams who hope to earn the title of champions,” adds Hulliung. “It’s also a great opportunity for the younger gymnasts to compete alongside their more advanced teammates, but in an exciting, fun and relaxed atmosphere.”

The Gateway Challenge Meet attracts more than 2,500 gymnastic enthusiasts, including competitors, friends and family members, coaches and spectators throughout the Midwest. The event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-7, 2016, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child (12 and Under). Three-day passes are also available.

World Class Gymnastics Center has been providing quality gymnastics instruction to families in the Belleville area since 1984. Our mission is to help children become happier, healthier, and more athletic individuals. From recreational classes to competitive teams, we offer a wide variety of classes for all ages and skill levels. We are USA Gymnastics Member Club with competitive programs for Rec Team, USA Team, Boys Team and Cheer.

