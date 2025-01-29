GRANITE CITY – A convicted felon from Granite City faces several new felony charges related to weapons and drugs discovered during a traffic stop.

Kenneth R. Nicol, 42, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged with the following:

Armed violence (Class X felony) Unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender (Class X felony) Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony) Felon in possession of a weapon (Class 3 felony) Felon in possession of a weapon (Class 3 felony) Felon in possession of a weapon (Class 3 felony) Article continues after sponsor message Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony)

On Jan. 16, 2025, Nicol was allegedly found in possession of multiple firearms, including a Sig Sauer 1911 .45 caliber handgun, a Rami 9mm handgun, and a Taurus 9mm handgun. According to descriptions of the charges in this case, the Rami 9mm handgun had been stolen.

Nicol’s possession of these weapons was unlawful under state law, as he had previously been convicted of felony cannabis possession/delivery in 2020 and felony methamphetamine possession in 2023, both in Madison County.

Among the many charges filed in his latest case is “armed violence” for being armed with a Sig Sauer 1911 .45 caliber handgun, described in court documents as a “Category I weapon,” while committing felony possession of one to 15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver.

In addition to the 1-15 grams of cocaine, Nicol was also charged with felony possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine in this case.

A petition was filed to deny Nicol’s pretrial release from custody, stating he admitted to possession of the drugs and firearms after they were discovered during a traffic stop.

“During contact, defendant admitted to being in possession of controlled substances, which were later seized and determined to be Cocaine and Methamphetamine,” the petition states. “Officers searched the vehicle and located two firearms which defendant claimed ownership of. One of the firearms returned stolen.

“Officers were made aware of a third firearm in which defendant admitted to possessing. Defendant admitted that the cocaine located on his person was intended for sale. Further, that he possessed all three firearms and sold one of them.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Nicol, who currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

