EAST ALTON - Amoriah Gray, the 7-year-old author of “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” will be signing copies of her book at Eastwood Elementary School in East Alton on Tuesday, May 31 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Angela Gray, Amoriah’s mother, said she hopes for a big turnout from Amoriah’s friends, teachers and fans.

“We’re excited because it’s her school, and with her school friends being there, hopefully they’ll come out,” Angela said. “I did ask the principal if he could notify her teachers from her pre-K, and he said that he would, so we’re pretty excited about that.”

Amoriah has previously held book signings in Wood River and Soulard, and was well-received at both. While this isn’t Amoriah’s first book signing, Angela said it also won’t be her last.

“She plans to have a busy summer doing promotion for the book at various daycares and various vending events, and we may have a couple more book signings,” Anglea said.

“Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs” is a children’s story about learning to love one’s natural hair. The book’s website, amoriahlove.com, features a book trailer video and ways to order the book, which is also available on Amazon.





