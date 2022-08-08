ALTON - Amoriah Gray, the 7-year-old author of “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” will be holding a book signing event from 4-5 p.m. on August 10 at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton at 2512 Amelia St. in Alton. This event will cap off what’s been a busy summer for Amoriah, touring her book at everything from daycares to entrepreneur expos and even two City Halls.

Copies of “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs” will be available for $10 at the next book signing, in addition to T-shirts for $10, custom affirmations with your child’s name and adjectives for $10, and coloring book kits for $3. Angela Gray, Amoriah’s mother, said the Boys & Girls Club has been very supportive of Amoriah and that she plans to return there each year.

Amoriah’s summer book tour kicked off with an event on Juneteenth (June 19) at James Killion Park in Alton, which Gray said went well.

“It was our first year attending a vendor event, and it was very successful,” Gray said. “The organizers did an excellent job organizing that event.”

After the Juneteenth event, Gray said Amoriah toured several local daycares, including the Toddle Townes of East Alton and Alton, Maxine's Daycare Center in Alton, Marcia's Child Care in Alton, the Kreative Kids Learning Center in Alton and the YWCA summer program in Roxana.

Amoriah also attended the Young Biz Kids Marketplace in St. Louis on July 16, an event aimed at teaching kids how to run their own businesses. Gray said Amoriah got some hands-on experience as a book-seller and that there were over 60 tables of child entrepreneurs present.

“She loved it, her little table was right next door to some kids her age,” Gray said. “We actually had her talk and handle the cash and it was [about] training them to become entrepreneurs, it was really good.”

Amoriah has also been honored by multiple city officials - on June 23, she was recognized by East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton and recognized on July 13 by Alton Mayor David Goins. She said both administrations were welcoming and some members even bought copies of Amoriah’s book.

“It was a very humbling experience. At East Alton, she had to read her book [and] she did a good job - she was a little nervous at first, but she did a good job and it was very well-received. A couple of the council people purchased books,” Gray said. “And then at [Alton City Hall], she was recognized and they took her around to meet Mayor Goins and he was very nice, and afterward he took their picture, and a couple of the people who attended purchased copies of her book.”

Gray said overall, the public has been very supportive of Amoriah and her book and she’s hoping for even more support at her next book signing on Wednesday.

“The students, the children, they participated and really applauded her on and have been very supportive, [and] we definitely appreciate the staff of all the daycares, they have just been awesome,” Gray said.

For more information about “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” including a book trailer and link to purchase, visit amoriahlove.com.

