EDWARDSVILLE - Jayden Hildebrand-Johnson is only in seventh grade, but he is already showing signs of leadership and determination.

For his hard work, Jayden Hildebrand-Johnson is a Student of the Month for Liberty Middle School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Hildebrand-Johnson participates in Special Olympics and serves on the Unified Generation Committee. He is a helpful volunteer and advocate for other students.

His teachers note that Hildebrand-Johnson never complains and always works hard. Not only does he follow all of Liberty’s expectations, but he often reminds other students to do the same, which helps foster a community of responsibility, kindness and positivity.

When Hildebrand-Johnson isn’t busy with Special Olympics or his schoolwork, he assists his family members with running errands and doing odd jobs. He also enjoys playing video games, attending church, playing outside and spending time with his loved ones.

He has made a name for himself at Liberty as a compassionate, helpful individual with a positive influence on the school’s culture. Though he has some time before he has to make any final decisions, he already knows what he wants to do after graduating from ECUSD7.

“I am a kind, helpful, caring, and active young man,” he said. “When I grow up, I would like to be a police officer or work within the police department.”

Congratulations to Jayden for this recognition from Liberty Middle School and ECUSD7!

