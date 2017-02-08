Bi-state area high school students compete for scholarships, prizes and a chance to perform at The Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS/February 7, 2017 – The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s (FPACF) 7th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition moves on to its Semi-final round Saturday, March 4th when 41 high school acts take the stage at Missouri Baptist University to select the final 12 acts that will compete at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, April 8th (a complete list of students/schools can be found here). “We are so pleased with the positive response to this event from students, parents, arts organizations and the community. The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is delighted to provide this opportunity for students and we’re happy that we are able to give students the opportunity to shine,” said Mary Strauss, President of the FPACF Board of Directors. FREE GENERAL ADMISSION tickets for the finals will be available beginning March 5 through Metrotix and at The Fox box office.

This year, 94 acts competed in the preliminary round. 56 students, representing 28 bi-state high schools and performing arts organizations plus homeschoolers, make up the 41 acts that were selected as semi-finalists to compete on March 4th. Semi-finalist acts include singers, musicians, dancers, baton twirlers, acrobatic gymnasts, color guard and musical theatre performers.

Judges for the 2017 semi-final round include an impressive cross section of professionals from the St. Louis performing arts community. A complete list of semi-final judges can be found on the FPACF website. A total of more than $30,000 in scholarships and prizes will be distributed among the top competitors on April 8th. Additionally, students are eligible for scholarships from Lindenwood University, Webster University, UMSL and Southeast Missouri State University. Students can also win gift certificates, special awards and other prizes. A full list can be found on the FPACF website. Finalists will also have the opportunity to perform at area events throughout the year. 2017 public appearances scheduled to date include Webster Art & Air Fair, National Dance Week and the Muny.

The FPACF reintroduced the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in 2011 to showcase the St. Louis region’s most talented teens in the performing arts. The 2016 winner was Royce Martin, a pianist from Grand Center Arts Academy.

Miano.tv produces videos of the competition process which will be available late March on our YouTube and SchoolTube channels. Highlights of last year’s event, the winning performances from the 2011 through 2016 events, plus stories from the past six years are currently posted and provide viewers a glimpse of what the competition is all about.

Complete guidelines and official information, including a complete list of scholarships and prizes, for the 7th Annual 2017 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition can be found on the Foundation’s website.

The community response to this FREE event has been amazing and grown over the past five years with “sold out” crowds at The Fox. Additionally, each year 120,000 viewers have watched the Nine Network’s hour-long program on the competition. We are pleased to announce that The Nine Network will once again broadcast an hour-long program on the 2017 competition.

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation fosters, promotes, and encourages young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances.

