7th annual SIUE golf benefit results

EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE athletics held its seventh-annual golf outing Sat., Aug. 27 at Gateway National Golf Links. SIUE Athletics thanks the following sponsors, for their generous support: Silver Sponsor

DoubleTree by Hilton Collinsville-St. Louis Bronze Sponsors

TheBank of Edwardsville

Nevco

Enclave Student Living Cart Sponsor

Bull and Bear Grill and Bar Corporate Hospitality Sponsor

BAM Marketing Beverage Sponsor

Pepsi

Donnewald Distributing Dinner provided by Edwardsville Frozen Foods Hole-in-one car giveaway courtesy of Cassens Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram The winners: 1st Place - A Flight 53 - Neal McCarty, Nate Sanders, Alex Knoll, Tyler Link 2nd Place - A Flight 54 - Taylor White, Colin McCarty, Dalton Charboneau, Parker Lawrence 1st Place - B Flight 62 - Matt Parrott, Mindy Shafer, Chris Shafer, Seth Dietrich 2nd Place - B Flight 62 - Bob Ricker, Lance McCord, James Noffke, Jim Watson Skins Eagle 2 on #9 - Curry and Associates Engineers Closest to the Hole #4 - Steve Burdge (1 feet, 10 inches) #12 Brian Burgnone (4 feet, 11 inches) Longest Drive Ladies #3 Mindy Shafer Men's #18 Taylor White Cougar Shootout, presented by BAM Marketing, $500 winner Kerry Russell, 21 inches to the pin