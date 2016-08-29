A Flight winners, Tyler Link, Neal McCarty, Nate Sanders and Alex Knoll

EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE athletics held its seventh-annual golf outing Sat., Aug. 27 at Gateway National Golf Links. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

SIUE Athletics thanks the following sponsors, for their generous support:

Silver Sponsor
DoubleTree by Hilton Collinsville-St. Louis

Bronze Sponsors
TheBank of Edwardsville
Nevco
Enclave Student Living

Cart Sponsor
Bull and Bear Grill and Bar

Corporate Hospitality Sponsor
BAM Marketing

Beverage Sponsor
Pepsi
Donnewald Distributing

Dinner provided by Edwardsville Frozen Foods

Hole-in-one car giveaway courtesy of Cassens Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram 

The winners: 

1st Place - A Flight

53 - Neal McCarty, Nate Sanders, Alex Knoll, Tyler Link

2nd Place - A Flight

Article continues after sponsor message

54 - Taylor White, Colin McCarty, Dalton Charboneau, Parker Lawrence

1st Place - B Flight

62 - Matt Parrott, Mindy Shafer, Chris Shafer, Seth Dietrich

2nd Place - B Flight

62 - Bob Ricker, Lance McCord, James Noffke, Jim Watson

Skins

Eagle 2 on #9 - Curry and Associates Engineers

Closest to the Hole

#4 - Steve Burdge (1 feet, 10 inches)

#12 Brian Burgnone (4 feet, 11 inches)

Longest Drive

Ladies #3 Mindy Shafer

Men's #18 Taylor White

Cougar Shootout, presented by BAM Marketing, $500 winner

Kerry Russell, 21 inches to the pin

More like this:

Oct 13, 2024 - Edwardsville High School Tennis Girls Win Sixth Straight Southwestern Conference Crown

Sep 17, 2024 - Redbirds Girls Tennis Has Strong Start: Triumph Over 15 Teams in Springfield Tournament One Of Highlights

Sep 10, 2024 - Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, Play It Again Sports Roundup

Aug 26, 2024 - Area Weekend Sports Roundup: Results Of Andy Simpson Doubles Tourney, Tigers Lewis Takes County Golf Title, Edwardsville, Marquette Team Champs

Sep 9, 2024 - Edwardsville Girls Tennis Dominates Lindbergh with 8-1 Victory, Alton Competes At Two Locations

 