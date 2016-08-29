7th annual SIUE golf benefit results
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE athletics held its seventh-annual golf outing Sat., Aug. 27 at Gateway National Golf Links.
SIUE Athletics thanks the following sponsors, for their generous support:
Silver Sponsor
DoubleTree by Hilton Collinsville-St. Louis
Bronze Sponsors
TheBank of Edwardsville
Nevco
Enclave Student Living
Cart Sponsor
Bull and Bear Grill and Bar
Corporate Hospitality Sponsor
BAM Marketing
Beverage Sponsor
Pepsi
Donnewald Distributing
Dinner provided by Edwardsville Frozen Foods
Hole-in-one car giveaway courtesy of Cassens Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram
The winners:
1st Place - A Flight
53 - Neal McCarty, Nate Sanders, Alex Knoll, Tyler Link
2nd Place - A Flight
54 - Taylor White, Colin McCarty, Dalton Charboneau, Parker Lawrence
1st Place - B Flight
62 - Matt Parrott, Mindy Shafer, Chris Shafer, Seth Dietrich
2nd Place - B Flight
62 - Bob Ricker, Lance McCord, James Noffke, Jim Watson
Skins
Eagle 2 on #9 - Curry and Associates Engineers
Closest to the Hole
#4 - Steve Burdge (1 feet, 10 inches)
#12 Brian Burgnone (4 feet, 11 inches)
Longest Drive
Ladies #3 Mindy Shafer
Men's #18 Taylor White
Cougar Shootout, presented by BAM Marketing, $500 winner
Kerry Russell, 21 inches to the pin
