FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A 75-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation initiated by the Fairview Heights Police Department on March 5, 2025.

The suspect, Roger M. Tiemann, is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail following the issuance of multiple warrants related to predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The investigation began after police received a report of child sexual abuse. Detectives promptly dedicated substantial resources to the case, which culminated in Tiemann's arrest.

On March 22, 2025, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, leading to the issuance of several charges against Tiemann, including four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13, classified as Class X felonies, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse where the offender is five years or more older than the victim, classified as Class 2 felonies.

The Fairview Heights Police Department said they are committed to protecting vulnerable members of the community and ensuring that justice is served.

According to their findings, there is no current belief that there are additional victims associated with this case. However, they encourage anyone with relevant information to contact the department at 618-489-2100.

As required by the Illinois Supreme Court, all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

