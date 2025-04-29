SPRINGFIELD – Celebrating the Secretary of State’s 75th annual Vehicle Show this fall, Illinois Secretary Alexi Giannoulias is highlighting the 70th anniversary of the iconic Chrysler 300.

Giannoulias also announced that the Vehicle Show will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Springfield.



A limited number of commemorative license plates featuring the Chrysler 300 and promoting the Vehicle Show are now available for $35 per pair until June 10.

Illinois vehicle owners who purchase the plates may display them on their vehicles for up to 60 days before the show from July 8 to September 6, 2025.

“The Secretary of State’s Vehicle Show is a treasured tradition that brings families and enthusiasts together from across the Midwest,” Giannoulias said. “This year’s show celebrates 75 years of classic cars and family fun. We look forward to hosting the event in downtown Springfield so people can take in the sites of our capital and provide a boost to the local economy.”



“The Illinois Secretary of State Vehicle Show is more than just a display of classic cars—it’s a celebration of innovation, history, and community,” said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. “Now in its 75th year, this milestone event highlights the creativity and craftsmanship that define classic cars, while giving us a chance to welcome visitors and showcase the very best of Springfield—our local shops, restaurants, and our beautiful historic downtown.”



The show’s advisory committee will honor one vehicle with the Illinois State Champion Award, given to the best vehicle in show. First-, second- and third-place winners will also receive awards across 60 categories.



Credited with ushering in the American muscle car era, Chrysler introduced the C-300 in 1955. These early models were known for their Hemi V8 engines, strong performance and luxurious interiors. The 300 later underwent numerous redesigns, positioning the car as a family-friendly, full-size sedan that would appeal to a broader market. The 300 was discontinued in 1971 but returned when Chrysler debuted the new 300 concept car in 2003. It was finally discontinued in 2023.



First held in 1949 as an Antique Auto Meet, the Secretary of State’s Vehicle Show features some of Illinois’ finest antique and classic vehicles, sports cars, motorcycles, trucks and tractors. The Vehicle Show draws 1,000 visitors to downtown Springfield annually with more than 600 Illinois drivers purchasing specialty plates.



For more information or for a brochure, including a Vehicle Show Registration Form, please call 312-793-8876 or email vehicleshow@ilsos.gov.



The plate order form and full show schedule is available athttp://www.ilsos.gov/services/vehicle_show/home.html.

