ALTON - On Saturday, August 16th & 17th, 2025, Cloverleaf Golf Course invites the public to participate in the 72nd Annual Alton Gold Medal Championship.

“We are more than excited to host this year’s event,” said Brian Lawson, current owner of the course. “The Alton Golf Hall of Fame rotates the location for this annual event and Cloverleaf is proud to be the host for 2025.”

The Alton Golf Hall of Fame's purpose is to promote the game of golf along with honoring men and women from the greater Alton area who have played a major role in the development of golf. The Gold Medal Tournament winner is automatically enshrined each year, along with candidates put through a rigorous screening and voting process by the Alton Golf Hall of Fame Committee. Each fall a ceremony is held to honor the new class of inductees.

Fame at a local level is used as a gauge for candidacy, while fame on a state/national level shall enhance a candidate’s chances of recognition. The Hall of Fame area includes, but is not limited to, Alton, Bethalto, Cottage Hills, East Alton, Fosterburg, Godfrey, Hartford, Moro, Rosewood Heights, South Roxana, Roxana and Wood River.

The 72nd annual Gold Medal Tournament is still open for entries. The fee is $140 per player and includes 36 holes of golf with a cart, hole contests, entry into the prize pot, lunch each day and complimentary walking rounds of golf at Cloverleaf and The Woodlands. In addition; if paid in advance, golfers receive a free practice round. There will be Open and Senior Divisions of play, with multiple flights in each division and optional skins games available. The individual stroke play tourney will be flighted after the first 18 holes. Any playing ability is welcome to compete. Day 2 tee times will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. based on Day 1 results.

Cloverleaf Owner Brian Lawson added, “We hope that anyone who is looking forward to some cooler weather and a few friendly rounds of golf consider joining us at this year’s tournament.”

Cloverleaf Golf Course, established in 1931, is “the oldest family owned and operated course in the country”. Sign-up for the event will run until August 14th. To register, call (618) 462-3022. For additional information, visit the Cloverleaf Golf Course Facebook page or their website, www.cloverleafgolfcourse.com.

