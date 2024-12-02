ST. LOUIS - Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal vehicle crash in St. Louis County as 71-year-old Max Ketchum, who resided on the 2900 block of Caspian Lane in St. Louis. The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the intersection of South Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 55.

St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to the scene after receiving a call about the crash.

Upon arrival, they found Ketchum trapped inside his vehicle. Preliminary investigations indicate that he was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Lindbergh Boulevard when his vehicle veered off the road and collided with a concrete light pole, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Ketchum was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital for lifesaving treatment. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and authorities have stated that additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or seeking a potential reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

