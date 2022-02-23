JERSEYVILLE - In this day and age, this doesn't happen often, but on Wednesday, Bill and Kathryn Schimpf of Jerseyville are celebrating their 70th anniversary. The two were married on February 23, 1952, in Piggott, Arkansas.

Bill was 21 when they were married and Kathyrn was 16. Today, Bill is 91 and Kathryn is 86.

The two were open with how they made it 70 years in marriage. The key response both said is they have always loved each other with all their hearts and that remains the same 70 years after they said "I do" to each other.

Kathyrn said if she had to say just a few words why their marriage has been so successful, she said: "We do a lot together. We have always played golf together, and we both have a strong sense of family."

Bill said the two have always worked together to accomplish their goals.

"We are always open to the others' suggestions and ideas," he said. "We adjust as things go along and work together."

Bill is a well-known area principal, serving 27 years at Carrollton Grade School. He closed his career at the regional superintendent's office and also worked part-time into his 70s. Kathryn is an accomplished seamstress and continues to sew today.

Article continues after sponsor message

The two joined in marriage at a courthouse by a Justice of the Peace on standby.

Bill and Kathyrn have three children, Dave Schimpf (Stacey) of Warrenton MO., Dan Schimpf (Susan) of Maryville IL., and Donna (John) Shoopman of Calhoun IL.

Bill and Kathyrn have eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The couple remains active in their church.

Dan Schimpf said his parents always set a good example for him, his brother, and his sister. He said the family was always the priority for the couple and each other. He said they golfed together for years and years. When his mother couldn't golf as much his dad decided to stay off the course.

Bill had some wonderful things to say about his wife today on their 70th wedding anniversary: "I would tell her that she is beautiful. and I think the sun rises and sets in her."

Kathryn has the same feelings on this historic day for the couple: "I would say he is a great guy. He is a dream come true."

More like this: