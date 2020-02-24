SOUTH ROXANA - Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn today announced the identity of a 6-year-old Wood River female, who died in a fatal crash on Illinois Route 111 in South Roxana on Sunday night. The girl who died in the crash was Layla A. Williford-Mason.

Layla was the right rear seat passenger of a 2004 Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Illinois Route 111 driven by her father, Frank J. Williford, 28. The Nissan collided with a 2002 Chevrolet full-size pickup truck driven by Pavel Chernyavskiy, 29.

Madison County Coroner Nonn reports that an autopsy is pending to aid in the death investigation of a fatal crash in South Roxana on Sunday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The crash happened at approximately 6:06 p.m.

Nonn said drivers were transported to St. Louis area hospitals for treatment. The decedent’s juvenile sibling was transported from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital. A passenger in the pickup truck, Alex E. Turner, male, 21, was transferred from the scene to an area hospital.

"The child was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:00 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Chief Investigator Kelly R. Rogers," Coroner Nonn said. "The child was in a booster seat with a shoulder and lap belt present. Indications are that the child succumbed to internal injuries with the autopsy being performed to firmly prescribe a precise cause of death."

The incident is being investigated by South Roxana Police Department with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

More like this: