CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player from Chicago scooped up a $650,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot prize after playing numbers related to his late wife.

“I typically play Pick 4 but that day, I noticed that the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot was pretty high so I decided to switch it up and try something new,” said the winner, aka “Big Money D.” “I picked numbers related to my late wife – when I won, it felt like it was a message from her.”

The winning ticket was purchased for the Saturday, November 16 evening drawing at Mariano’s in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood, located at 5201 North Sheridan Road.

The winner mentioned that it took an entire day for his win to sink in. “I’m still so shocked and excited about the win, I have barely been able to sleep!,” exclaimed the lucky winner.

Big Money D purchased the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket matching all five numbers in the November 16 evening drawing to score the $650,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 9-11-12-13-17.

As for what the winner is planning to do with his prize money, he shared, “I’m already looking at houses, and can’t wait to purchase my dream home for myself and my kids – it truly is a dream come true.”

For selling the winning ticket, Mariano’s on North Sheridan in Chicago will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $6,500.

There were more than 27,600 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets purchased for the Saturday, November 16 evening drawing, netting Illinois Lottery players over $724,000 in prizes.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

And please remember, Lucky Day Lotto is a game of chance. Knowing the rules and odds of the games you play is an important part of responsible gaming. To learn more, visit the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

