BOND COUNTY - A 63-year-old Mulberry Grove male died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 127 at Illinois Route 143 in Bond County at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022.

The man who died in the crash was identified by ISP as Robert L. Elmore.

This is the ISP preliminary report on the crash:

WHAT: Three-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 127 at Illinois Route 143, Bond County

WHEN: November 25, 2022, at approximately 4:18 p.m.

VEHICLES:

Unit 1- 2013 Black Dodge Journey

Unit 2- 2016 Gray Ford F250

Unit 3- 2004 Red Chrysler Town and Country

DRIVERS:

Unit 1- Robert L. Elmore, 63-year-old male from Mulberry Grove, IL – Deceased

Unit 2- Justin P. Benhoff, 42-year-old male from Carlyle, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Unit 3- Ariel L. Bly, 25-year-old female from Greenville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

PASSENGERS:

Unit 2- 13-year-old female from Carlyle, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Unit 3- 3-year-old female from Greenville, IL – Uninjured.

Unit 3- 2-year-old female from Greenville, IL – Uninjured.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on IL 127 just north of IL 143. Unit 3 was behind Unit 1 also northbound. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on IL 127 just north of IL 143. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 swerved into the southbound lane and struck Unit 2, which then caused Unit 3 to strike Unit 1. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and passengers of Unit 2 and the driver of Unit 3 were all transported to area hospitals with injuries. No further information is available.

