BRIGHTON — A 62-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash near Nilo Farms at the Jersey County/Madison County border on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2024.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns reported that the man was in "critical condition" when he was flown from the scene by Survival Flight. The incident prompted a swift response from multiple agencies, including the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Brighton Fire Department, Godfrey Fire Department, Illinois Conservation Police, and Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More details and an update on the man's condition are expected to be released on Monday, according to Sheriff Manns.

More like this:

Jerseyville Woman Charged With Interstate Meth Trafficking
Mar 24, 2025
Jersey County Coroner Identifies Victim In Calhoun Quarry Accident
Mar 7, 2025
Jerseyville, Granite City Sex Offenders Charged For Registration Failure
Mar 3, 2025
Few Contests In Jersey County 2025 Elections
Mar 25, 2025
Sheriff, Coroner, Confirm Tragic Death Of 67-Year-Old Man In Accident At Calhoun Quarry
Mar 6, 2025

 