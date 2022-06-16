ALTON - Several hip-hop artists, including Fresco Kane and Marvia Lawrence (also known as “KODA,” or “King of Da A”) will perform at a show this Saturday at Hiram’s Bar, located at 219 W. 3rd St. in Alton. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show taking place from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

In addition to a hip-hop show with a range of artists, the event will also feature food, drinks and fun, Lawrence said. The cost of admission varies - “early” admission prior to 9 p.m will cost $15, but that will increase to $25 for men and $20 for women after 9 p.m.

Fresco Kane, perhaps best known for his single “Coke Bottle,” will be headlining the show and will be joined by DJ MiKeith from St. Louis radio stations Hot 104.1, 100.3 The Beat and Z107.7 (and most recently, Power 104 in Atlanta). Other performing artists include Alton-based Marvia Lawrence/KODA, MoneyThaPlug, New Religion and many more.

“It’s going to be nice hip-hop, pop, auto-tune, new-generational music,” Lawrence said of the show this weekend. “A lot of these artists are from Alton that I’ve known doing music, getting to know them - they’re some good artists.”

Lawrence said he appreciates the show’s sponsors - his label HANDS ON Entertainment, VIP Cross Cuts and McVey’s Music Lab - as well as the venue’s security, and wants to emphasize the show’s focus on positivity.

“It’s going to be a great show,” Lawrence said. “I want to get this clear - it’s nothing gang-related, it’s nothing bad going on, it’s going to be a great show for everybody to come through and have fun … I just want to give back to my community with music.”

Lawrence’s music is available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, including his “Ready” EP. He said his next project, “KODA Balboa,” will arrive “real soon, probably next month.”

