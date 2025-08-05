SAINT LOUIS - As summer winds down and cuffing season approaches, 612North invites guests to send off the season in unforgettable fashion at the Find Your ‘Love’ Island Party, taking place on Friday, September 5, 2025, from 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM.

Designed as the ultimate end-of-summer celebration, the event will be held at 612North Event Space, at ARC venue, located on the St. Louis riverfront. Guests can expect an elevated nightlife experience with high-energy music, refreshing cocktails, and an atmosphere designed for connection.

Highlights of the event include:

Live DJ performance by DJ FERG, spinning throughout the night

Complimentary cocktail and passed appetizers for the first 100 guests

Full cash bar and VIP bottle service options

Tickets available now for $15

Admission is 21+ only

“Whether you’re single, taken, or somewhere in between, this party is your chance to celebrate the end of summer with great music, good vibes, and an amazing St. Louis crowd. Enjoy a lively night out, meet new people, and make the most of the season before cooler weather sets in,” said Shana Trager, Director of Event and Catering at 612North.

Article continues after sponsor message

Event Details:

What: Find Your ‘Love’ Island Party

When: Friday, September 5, 2025 | 8:30 PM – 1:30 AM

Where: 612North Event Space, St. Louis, MO

Tickets: $15 | Available now online

VIP Tables & Bottle Service: Call (314) 899-0612

Age Requirement: 21 and over

For additional details or media inquiries, contact events@612north.com or visit www.612north.com.

More like this: