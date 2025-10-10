SAINT LOUIS, MO – 612North Event Space + Catering is inviting the community to gather and celebrate the season at its first annual Friendsgiving Brunch on Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the heart of Downtown St. Louis.

This festive, all-you-can-eat brunch blends traditional Thanksgiving favorites with classic brunch staples, creating a holiday dining experience like no other. Guests will enjoy carved turkey, bourbon sweet mash, green bean casserole, and pumpkin cheesecake, alongside a full lineup of brunch essentials.

To complete the experience, the event will also feature bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys as an add-on option and seasonal special cocktails, making it the perfect outing for friends, families, and brunch lovers alike.

“We created Friendsgiving Brunch as a way for people to celebrate the season together—without the stress of cooking or cleaning,” said Munsok So, the owner at 612North. “It’s a chance to share great food, great drinks, and great company in a festive and relaxed atmosphere.”

Early Bird pricing is available for the first 100 guests, who can purchase Advanced Access tickets for $34.95 (regularly $39.95).

Event Details

Location: 612North Event Space + Catering, Downtown St. Louis

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Tickets: $34.95 Early Bird (first 100), $39.95 regular price | Upcoming Events | 612 North

About 612North

Located in the historic Laclede’s Landing district, 612North Event Space + Catering is one of St. Louis’s premier venues for private events, weddings, and community celebrations. With its unique setting and commitment to exceptional service, 612North provides unforgettable experiences for every occasion.

