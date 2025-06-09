BELLEVILLE — A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening, June 6, 2025, on Centreville Avenue, the Belleville Police Department reported.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Centreville Avenue. Officers responding to the scene found the pedestrian, described as a white male, unconscious and seriously injured in the roadway.

Emergency personnel provided life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle involved was a gold 1998 Chevrolet S-10. The driver, a 61-year-old white male, remained at the scene and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence following a preliminary investigation. He was subsequently released pending further investigation.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit assisted with the investigation. Belleville Police Detectives are working in coordination with the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office to continue their inquiry.

Authorities said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

