STANDARD CITY — A 60-year-old man from Standard City faces multiple felony charges after allegedly striking two household members and making physical contact with a law enforcement officer, authorities said.

Mark W. Wallace was charged July 28, 2025, with two counts of domestic battery causing bodily harm, classified as Class A felonies, and one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony.

According to the complaint, Wallace struck the first victim in the chest with his hand. He then grabbed a second victim by the hair and struck him in the head. Following these incidents, Wallace allegedly grabbed a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputy’s arm and attempted to punch the deputy.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

