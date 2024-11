60 days to change those grades! Get Started at Sylvan for $95! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. If you need to boost your child’s grades while there’s still time to impact the final report card, call Sylvan today. With Sylvan, you’ll get: our innovative Sylvan Insight™ Assessment, which allows us to identify exactly what your child needs to get the best results through the end of the school year.

our proven tutoring approach that blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™

technology on the iPad® for a truly engaging learning experience.

convenient programs to fit your family's busy schedule and budget Act now to make a difference. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending