ALTON – The holiday season is a time for giving, and once again, the K. Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway is set to bring smiles to the faces of children and families in our community. Now in its fifth year, the event has become a beloved tradition, spreading joy and generosity to those in need.

This year’s toy giveaway will be held on December 21, 2024, at LaMay’s Catering 909 E Broadway, Alton, IL fromNoon until 4PM. The event, which has grown significantly since its inception, starting in Kidada’s mother’s basement serving maybe 20 families to 161 families served in 2023. They will distribute toys, games, and other gifts to hundreds of local children, ensuring that they experience the magic of Christmas.

“We’re thrilled to host the 5th Annual K. Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway,” said Kidada Miller, founder of the event. “This is a time of year when community and compassion come together, and it’s our mission to ensure that every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning. As an only child for 12 years who had more than what I needed, it’s truly a blessing to see the joy on the children’s faces when we give back.”

The event is made possible through the generosity of Kidada’s organization, K Miller Foundation, local businesses, sponsors, and volunteers, who come together each year to make the event a success. Donations of new, unwrapped toys are still being accepted and can be dropped off at K Miller Foundation 304 E 3rd St. Alton, IL (inside YWCA of Alton) until December 7, 2024.

In addition to toys, there will be festive activities including life size snow globe, and light refreshments for families attending the event. The giveaway is free and open to all, but registration is required on our website to ensure we have enough gifts.

Event Details

Date: December 21, 2024

Time: 12PM-4PM

Location: 909 E Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 LaMay’s Catering

For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, please contact Kidada Miller at 314-328-0626 or kmillerfoundation13@gmail.com or visit our website at www.kmillerfoundation.org

About K. Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway

The K. Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway was founded in 2019 by Kidada Miller as a way to give back to the community and spread holiday cheer to families in need. Over the past five years, the event has distributed hundreds of toys and gifts to children in the local area, making a lasting impact on the lives of man

