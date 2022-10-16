BELLEVILLE - On the heels of the recent opening of the “Transit Stop Transformation Project" at the Belleville Transit Center and the unveiling of the one at the North Hanley Transit Center set for mid-October – Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), AARP in St. Louis, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit today announced that the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis will be the location for its next transformation. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has approved $70,000 for the project.

In the coming months, CMT and AARP in St. Louis will be working to establish both public and private community partners. Transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders will then have the opportunity to provide insight on what they would like to see at the site via design workshops, surveys and community events as partners work to transform the concrete area between bus bays and the MetroLink entrance into an interactive, playful and engaging space.

“The 5th & Missouri Transit Center will be the fifth transit stop to be transformed in the St. Louis region,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “The first to be transformed was a Maplewood MetroBus Stop in spring 2020, followed by the Emerson Transit Center in late summer 2021 and both the Belleville Transit Center and North Hanley Transit Center this year. Each of these projects are helping to create engaging, energized spaces that promote community and transit use.”

Herb Simmons, Chair of the Board of Trustees of St. Clair County Transit District, added, “I am thrilled with the site selected for the next transformation. Having grown up in the Samuel Gompers Homes, which is just a stone’s throw from the 5th & Missouri Transit Center, I know first-hand, the impact of community investment. I am looking forward to seeing how this transformation comes to life, influences change and creates a welcoming environment for residents for years to come.”

“Transit Stop Transformation Projects” are designed to showcase a deep understanding of and commitment to equitable development around transit, the impact and possibility of play, the ability for creative interventions to produce long-term impact in neighborhoods accessible for residents eight to 80 years of age, and the need for collaboration to succeed. Partners work with stakeholders to build consensus and policies to move permanent development forward – and ultimately help improve safety and security, build ridership on the system and increase activity around transit, while reinforcing the element of fun that comes with activating space around transit and building community.

To learn more about “Transit Stop Transformation Projects” the work of CMT, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

About Citizens for Modern Transit

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

About AARP in St. Louis

AARP in St. Louis is the local connection for AARP - the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age. Locally this is done through virtual & in-person engagement opportunities, legislative efforts on the local, state and federal level, educational resources, and volunteer opportunities. Advocating for and supporting efforts that contribute to creating a lifelong community is at the core of what we do in the St. Louis region. www.aarp.org/stlouis

About St. Clair County Transit District

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 Metro Transit Centers; 12 MetroBus routes; on-demand, shared-ride services and more – connecting individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, the MetroBikeLink and other destinations. Those with questions about service, they can call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.scctd.org.

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s main public transportation system, which includes 24 battery electric buses and nearly 400 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 59 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 122 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise.

