COLLINSVILLE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday evening, Oct. 15, 2024, at the intersection of East Church Street and South Morrison Avenue in Collinsville.

The incident occurred around 5:51 p.m. and involved 59-year-old Regina Shaw of St. Louis.

Shaw was transported to a local hospital by Collinsville Fire Department EMS, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The Collinsville Police Department has enlisted the help of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team (MECAT) to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident. As of now, no additional information is available, pending the completion of the MECAT investigation.

