ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor crash in the area of Telegraph Road which resulted in the death of two adult females.

On July 25, 2022, at 8:40 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the 5900 block of Telegraph Road. Arriving officers located two motor vehicles involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a Chevrolet Colorado was traveling southbound on Telegraph Road when the electric light in front of Oakville Middle School turned to red. According to a witness, the driver of the Colorado accelerated through the red light. At the same time, a Nissan Rogue was turning northbound on Telegraph from the Bethesda Southgate Nursing home when it was struck on the driver's side by the Chevrolet Colorado.

The driver of the Rogue, a 58-year-old female, was conveyed to an area hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury and later succumbed to her injury. A 79-year-old female front passenger, was also conveyed to an area hospital where she was eventually pronounced deceased. A 12-year-old rear passenger was conveyed to an area hospital and released.

The driver of the Colorado, a 63-year-old female, was conveyed to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased have been positively identified as Lisa Driskell, 58 years of age, of the 3000 block of Arrowhead Point Drive in Saint Louis, Missouri 63129 and passenger Reba Maxey, 79 years of age, of the 5900 block of Telegraph Road in Saint Louis, Missouri 63129.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

