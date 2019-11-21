PIASA - Southwestern head girls basketball coach Steve Wooley notched his 500th win Tuesday night in fitting fashion in front of an appreciative hometown crowd in Piasa.

This win gave Coach Steve Wooley 500 career coaching wins with 149 losses. After the game, he was honored. He was given a picture frame with the team in the photo. Many stood on their feet in massive applause as they recognized him for his long service and success.

Steve Wooley was the boys' coach from 1994 to 1997 where he had a record of 57 wins and 24 losses. He then took over the girls' team and now has a complete 500 and 149 record.

Article continues after sponsor message

His best year with the girls' team was in 2005-2006 season where he had a 31-1 record and a regional and sectional championship. He also had a 29-3 record with a regional and sectional championship in the 2009-2010 season.

Coach Wooley said he is grateful for his coaching career and that he is a technical coach who likes practices where he can break down the plays and teach the kids the plays and things.

In fun fashion, Coach Wooley said he didn't realize that he was that close to his 500th win until a teacher came up to him and reminded him.

The coach said one of the things that means the most to him is players have come back through the years and thanked him for his efforts and lessons coaching them.

"I thank the school and the players for all the years of my coaching and the success," he said. "It has been a great school to coach at and I am thankful for the opportunity."Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: