Ellie Laird – Jersey Community High School, Graduation Class 2025.Meredith Pitchford – Roxana Senior High School, Graduation Class 2025 Alexis Harrop – Southwestern High School, Graduation Class 2025.BETHALTO —1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Jayden Henschen, Isabella Lozano, Alexis Harrop, Meredith Pitchford, and Ellie Laird.

Jayden Henschen is a graduate of Edwardsville High School. She plans to attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville to pursue a degree in Nursing. Isabella Lozano, a graduate of MacArthur High School, plans to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and earn a degree in Animal Science. Alexis Harrop is a graduate of Southwestern High School. She plans to earn a degree in Radiologic Technology from Lewis and Clark Community College. Meredith Pitchford, a Roxana Senior High School graduate, plans to attend SIUE to earn a degree in Business. Ellie Laird is a graduate of Jersey Community High School. She plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College to study Nursing.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

Isabella Lozano – MacArthur High School, Graduation Class 2025Jayden Henschen – Edwardsville High School, Graduation Class 2025

