BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Annabelle Copeland, Madeline Sheridan, Kimberly Behrends, Molly Bartels, and Allie Barrett.

Annabelle Copeland is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, who is pursuing a major in Biochemistry, and a minor in Spanish. She plans to attend St. Louis University.

Madeline Sheridan, a graduate of Granite City High School, is attending St. Louis University – School of Nursing. She plans to study Biochemistry, and nursing with a minor in Forensic Science.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kimberly Behrends is a graduate of Southwestern High School. She plans to attend Greenville College, pursuing a double major in Business Management and Youth Ministry.

Molly Bartels, a graduate of Jersey Community High School, is attending McKendree University. She plans to study Pre-dental.

A graduate of Fort Osage High School, Allie Barrett, is planning to attend Emporia State University obtaining a degree in Elementary Education.

With a history of serving members’ financial needs for over 80 years, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not for profit cooperative financial institution that now serves more than 61,000 members through 11 locations in Illinois and one in Missouri. Additional information on 1st Midamerica can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this: