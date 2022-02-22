ALTON - Local Hit-and-Run owners Dwight and Teresa Fowler and staff are enjoying a special milestone this year, it is the 50th year for the company in business.

Hit-N-Run has never been an ordinary area business. Over the 50 years, the organization has given countless times to charities, especially those that involve children. Law enforcement is also always a focus of Dwight and Teresa's generosity. Dwight and Teresa have followed through the Hit-N-Run charitable nature and expanded it. Last year, Dwight and Riverbender.com Owner John Hentrich teamed for a $25,000 Toy Giveaway and Open House at the Riverbender Community Center.

“Seeing the kids’ eyes and smiles on their faces, that is our joy,” Dwight and Teresa both said about the $25,000 Toy Giveaway.

This will mark the fifth year Dwight and Teresa have owned the Hit-N-Run locations around the region. The Hummdinger, yes with two ms, is the most popular drink at Hit-N-Runs, Dwight said.

"When people move away from here, they tell me the Hummdingers are something they miss a lot," Dwight said.

Teresa Fowler started working at Hit-N-Run when she was age 16 and has been involved ever since for 40-some odd years.

The Hit-N-Run locations are at 1818 Washington Avenue in Alton, 2345 State Street in Alton, 900 East Edwardsville Road, Wood River, 515 North Bellwood Drive, Bethalto, 4601 Maryville Road, Granite City, 208 West St. Louis Avenue, East Alton.

David Roth started the Hit-N-Runs in the Alton area. Dwight said now David lives at the top of the Grafton bluffs in retirement. General Manager Mark Hackworth was also a big force in Hit-N-Runs community involvement over the years, Dwight added.

Dwight and Teresa provide their employees good jobs and try to take care of them, Dwight explained.

“Both of us actually started with Hit-N-Run at age 16,” Dwight said. Dwight branched off into other areas and even had a stint at Clark Oil, but he returned to the Hit-N-Run business five years ago.

Teresa has worked for the company all her life.

"We have both worked hard at all our jobs and have a lot of retail business experience," Dwight said.

Hit-N-Run donates 6 cents from every Care Cup sale to different charities from Oasis, the Riverbend Community Center, the Boys & Girls Club, and the police. He said they donate nearly $30,000 from those sales to those groups.

“We love giving back,” Dwight said. “It means a lot to both of us. We grew up sometimes needing things and now we want to give back.”

From the Hummdingers and friendly service, and all the community service, Dwight and Teresa have continued the Hit-N-Run traditions and even expanded them. Hit-N-Run has been a staple in the area for five decades and is going strong at age 50.

Hentrich and Dwight Fowler are good friends and partners in a quest to help children in the area.

Hentrich had this to say about Dwight and his wife, Teresa, "I think Dwight is definitely an asset to our community and a leader and sets a fine example of how to give back to the community. In the time he and Teresa have owned Hit-N-Run, they have continued to give what they have traditionally and even more than what was done in the past.

"There is definitely nobody pushing him to do that. Dwight does it of his own free will and the goodness of his heart. I know he gives to several organizations. Riverbender Community Center is very appreciative of what he has done. He has helped make our Christmas Open House where we can give generously to the community. I think also he is a great guy to work for, don't always hear that about every boss in town, making sure they are happy in doing a good job and servicing their customers."

