Edwardsville City Council Meeting

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department officially welcomed five new officers after each were sworn in at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Officers Megan Douglas, Clint Freitag, Nina Funk, Gracie Kimmle, and Zachary Jines were each sworn in at the Sept. 16, 2025 meeting.

Four of the department’s latest hires are brand-new to the field of law enforcement, having recently completed their Police Academy training – these include Douglas, Frietag, Funk, and Kimmle. Officer Jines is a lateral hire who joins the Edwardsville Police from his last position with the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

“We are very proud of our Police Department, and all of our departments – but our Police Department are really committed to the safety of our residents,” Risavy said. “We are very proud of how professional they are and how well-respected they are in our community.”

City Clerk Michelle Boyer administered the oaths for each officer as they were sworn in to applause from Mayor Art Risavy, members of the City Council, and several members of the public in attendance.

A full recording of the Sept. 16, 2025 Edwardsville City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

