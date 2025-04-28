GRANITE CITY – Granite City Police have arrested a local man on multiple child pornography charges after someone found the disturbing material in an alleyway.

Tyler J. Sheppard, 31, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged on April 23, 2025, with five counts of child pornography, each Class 2 felonies.

On June 30, 2022, Sheppard allegedly possessed multiple photos of child pornography depicting children under the age of 13.

According to a petition to deny Sheppard’s pretrial release, the investigation began on July 1, 2022, after the Granite City Police Department received a report of “excessive refuse and belongings in an alleyway.”

"The complainant reported that she saw the refuse and looked at it closer,” the petition states. “Upon closer inspection, she noticed a computer, printer, and several printed photographs containing child pornography.

“Officers seized the computer and printed images. The belongings were infested with bedbugs and secured by GCPD. The computer hard drive is analyzed and additional images of child pornography are located on the hard drive.”

Sheppard reportedly admitted to having access to and possession of the computer during an interview with authorities on April 22, 2025.

As a registered sex offender, Sheppard was on probation at the time of this offense after being charged for failure to register in a Madison County case from 2023.

Sheppard was arrested by the Granite City Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

