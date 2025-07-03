BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving a 4-year-old boy who was wounded early Thursday morning, July 3, 2025.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on July 3, 2025, Belleville Police officers responded to Memorial Hospital after the child arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The shooting occurred at a residence on the first block of North 42nd Street in Belleville.

A Belleville Police Crime Scene Investigator collected multiple pieces of evidence at the scene.

Police said they are not currently seeking any additional suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities will release more information as it becomes available and appropriate to share.

