BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving a 4-year-old boy who was wounded early Thursday morning, July 3, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on July 3, 2025, Belleville Police officers responded to Memorial Hospital after the child arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The shooting occurred at a residence on the first block of North 42nd Street in Belleville.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Belleville Police Crime Scene Investigator collected multiple pieces of evidence at the scene.

Police said they are not currently seeking any additional suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities will release more information as it becomes available and appropriate to share.

More like this:

Woman Forced from Dodge Challenger at Gunpoint in Early Morning Incident
4 days ago
Belleville Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on North 40th Street
2 days ago
Three Officers Receive Promotions In Belleville Police Department
Jul 8, 2025
St. Clair County Prosecutors Decline Charges In July 13 Fatal Shooting
Yesterday
Belleville Man Charged After Child-Involved Shooting On North 42nd Street
Jul 7, 2025

 