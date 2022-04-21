ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating an accidental shooting which occurred in the 11900 block of Rio Grande Drive which resulted in injury to a 4-year-old boy.

On April 20, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct received a call for service regarding a child being transported to an area hospital for treatment to a non life threatening gunshot graze wound to the arm.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the child was at his residence with an adult male when the child was accidentally shot. The adult male was arrested and released pending warrant application.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

