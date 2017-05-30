Friends of Wings Illinois event benefits Wings, the BJC Pediatric Hospice & Palliative Care Program Thursday, July 27, 2017, 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., The Commons of Lewis & Clark College

GODFREY – Reservations & Sponsorships are available for a stylish event that offers cocktails, dinner, shopping, The Butterfly Giving Tree and a live model-mingling style show. Featured stores and boutiques include Alton JCPenney, Frew’s, Jeni J’s, Spencer T. Olin Pro Shop, hazel2blue, LuLaRoe and Miss Eunice’s Hat Box.

Proceeds from this Friends of Wings Illinois event will benefit Wings, the BJC Pediatric Hospice and Supportive Care Program and the Wings on Wheelssm (W.O.W.) vehicle and mobile expressive music therapy program serving metro-east Illinois communities.

Wings is a non-profit organization that provides clinical, emotional. social and practical support and services to children (newborn through 21 years) who have progressive or life-threatening conditions regardless of their ability to pay. Wings concentrates its efforts on helping families cope with grief.

Reservations are required; $45 for adults and $20 for children. Sponsorship levels include Empire ($3,000), A-Line ($1,500), Princess ($500) and Mini ($250). Reservations and Sponsorships are available at: www.friendsofwings.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Learning Meets Fun This Summer With L&C’s College For Kids  
6 days ago
LC Holds 18th Annual Trebuchet Competition
Apr 18, 2025
Grafton to Host Fifth Annual Sip, Sample and Stroll Event
Apr 15, 2025
Edwardsville’s Heritage Tree List is Growing; City Encourages Addition of More Notable Trees
Apr 28, 2025
Madison County Courthouse Creates Forever Families for 30 Children during Home for the Holidays Celebration
Dec 31, 2024

 