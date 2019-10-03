45th Reunion Planned for Football Hawks Friday, Oct. 4, Team Members to be Announced at Halftime Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARROLLTON - The football team of 1973-74 season (Senior thru Freshman) of the (8-0-2) team is planning a 45-year reunion on October 4, alumni night at the Hawks vs. West Central game. Article continues after sponsor message The group will meet at the Grain Bin for refreshments prior to the game and after. The team will be introduced along with all the alumni at halftime. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending