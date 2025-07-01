KAMPSVILLE — A Pearl man faces various charges after a traffic stop on Highway 96 in Kampsville.

At 11:22 p.m. on March 12, 2025, law enforcement officials with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois State Highway 96 in Kampsville, Calhoun County. During the stop, Christopher A. Bournais, 44, of Pearl, Illinois, was arrested following an investigation.

Bournais faces charges of possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams), driving while suspended or revoked, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

He was taken into custody without incident and subsequently released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

Authorities emphasized that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

