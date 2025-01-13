GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College's longest-running trustee, Robert L. Watson, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, surrounded by his family, at the age of 87.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, at Anderson Family Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Brighton Cemetery.

Watson, of Brighton, served on the college’s Board of Trustees for 44 years, and as its chairman from 1983-2019. He attended his last meeting as trustee in April 2021.

“The entire Lewis and Clark community is saddened by the passing of Mr. Watson,” said L&C President Ken Trzaska. “He was instrumental in the growth and development of not just the college, but our students, team members and the entire community. Lewis and Clark is deeply indebted to Mr. Watson’s leadership. He was an original Trailblazer who exemplified our mission to empower people and support the good work we all do each day.”

During his tenure on the board, Watson advocated for numerous programs and saw the college through unprecedented growth and expansion, including roughly $150 million in capital projects and the graduation of tens of thousands of L&C graduates, many of whom have gone on to make significant impacts on the region’s economy. In 2007, the Robert L. Watson Math Building was named in his honor on the Godfrey Campus.

“I had the honor of working with him on the Board of Trustees for many years,” said current Board of Trustees Chairman Dwight Werts, who joined the board in 2009. “Bob always had the best interest of the college and the students in mind. He had a fantastic memory and could recall information from the past on college correspondence.”

“He also had a great sense of humor,” Werts remembered. “He truly was a great asset to the college and the community.”

Watson was born in Jerseyville. He lost his sight at the age of 6 and attended Illinois Braille and Sight Saving School, which is now Illinois School for the Visually Impaired in Jacksonville, IL.

Never letting his impairment slow him down, Watson earned his bachelor’s degree from Millikin University and his juris doctor (JD) degree from the University of Illinois before going on to have a long and successful law career.

Following his graduation, Watson began working for the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C. He later worked in the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. In 1967, he returned to Brighton and opened the law office of McGrady, Madden & Watson. He later formed his own practice and opened a second office in Bunker Hill in 1972. He also operated Prairie State Title & Escrow, which has an additional office in Godfrey.

In addition to his service on the L&C Board of Trustees, Watson served on the Southwestern Community Unit School District Board of Education for six years and held the office of president for three years prior to joining the L&C board.

Over the course of his career, he served as legal counsel for several communities, was appointed to the Illinois Downstate Leadership Circle, served on the Macoupin County Courthouse Committee, the Brighton Picnic Association Board of Directors, was president of the Brighton Khoury League, and served on the Southwestern Museum Board of Directors.

Watson performed pro bono legal work creating the Brighton-Betsey Ann Fire Protection District, served on the Board of Directors and provided the legal work to establish the Southwestern Area Ambulance Service. He also performed pro bono work for Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation.

Watson served stints on the First National Bank of Brighton Board of Directors, the Board of Directors of the Wedge Bank in Alton, the Southwestern Community Unit School District Strategic Planning Committee, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Board of Directors.

He was elected to be a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1984 and 1988. He was a member of the Bar Association, the Southwestern and Bunker Hill Chambers of Commerce, Odd Fellows, Elks, Eagles, Moose, Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, and Tri-County Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and once served on the Administrative Board.

According to his obituary, he is survived by his wife, Julia; four children: Dale Watson of Brighton, Jeffrey (Amy) Watson of Brighton, Linda (Sean) Patterson of Independence, Ohio, and Jennifer (Chris) Watson-Gushleff of Brighton; 10 grandchildren: Shaun, Korin, Joel, Joseph, Johnathan, Laura, Seth, Sasha, Kevin, and Melinda; two great grandchildren: Joiee and Adelyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister Wanda Watson.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Brighton.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.

