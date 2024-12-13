HARDIN - On Sept. 8, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary complaint near the intersection of Geske Hollow and Blue Ridge in Hardin. The investigation began promptly after the initial report, which led to further developments in the case.

The following day, deputies received another report regarding a suspicious vehicle in the same area. Upon investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen and abandoned. The Sheriff's Office processed both crime scenes and continued an intensive investigation into the incidents.

As a result of their efforts, an arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 27, 2024, for 43-year-old Charles “Joey” Mielke of Hardin.

Mielke faces several charges, including burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, theft, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to a building. At the time of these offenses, he was on Pre-Trial Release for multiple other charges under the provisions of the SAFE-T Act, also known as House Bill 3653.

Throughout October and November, the Sheriff's Office received tips from anonymous sources via Two-Rivers Crime Stoppers, aiding in the search for Mielke. He was ultimately apprehended on Nov. 26, 2024, by the Jerseyville Police Department in connection with the outstanding warrants.

Mielke is currently being held without Pre-Trial Release at the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to Two Rivers Crime Stoppers, the Jerseyville Police Department, Pike County Sheriff's Department, Greene County Sheriff's Office, and the Calhoun County State's Attorney's Office for their collaborative efforts in this case.

