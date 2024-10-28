ST. LOUIS - St. Louisans are invited to honor Veterans and military service members at the 41st Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance in Downtown St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. This special parade and ceremony celebrates the bravery and dedication of those who have served the nation, and all are welcome to join the festivities and express their gratitude.

The St. Louis Veterans Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at 18th and Olive. Lieutenant General Jared Helwig, Deputy Director of United States Transportation Command stationed at Scott Air Force Base, will be the grand marshal for this year’s parade. He will give keynote remarks during the 11:30 a.m. ceremony and will be on hand to salute all military related units participating in the parade as they pass by.

Over 50 groups, with over 500 individuals, are expected to march in this year’s parade. The parade will feature Junior ROTC cadets, local American Legions, local classic car clubs, Shriners mini-cars, the Banana Bike Brigade and more. All Veterans are invited to put on their uniform and march with their fellow service members in the parade.

Immediately following the parade, a ceremony will be held at Soldiers Memorial at 11:30 a.m., led off with the National Anthem, performed by Kathy Lawton Brown of the St. Louis Service Women’s Post 404. The Service Women’s Post 404 will also honor Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action. The 2024 Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame Induction will honor four Missouri Guard Members who served with distinction during the Spanish-American War of 1898.

Also starting at 11:30 a.m. visitors to the celebration can see some of the parade vehicles up close and in person. Bring the kids (and the car loving Veterans in your family) and take a peek inside these cool cars.

After taking in the parade and ceremony, Veterans and visitors won’t want to miss the new Ghost Army exhibit & the St. Louis in Service exhibit inside. Soldiers Memorial is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our Veterans Day events are a chance for our entire city to come together and say thank you to those who've defended our freedoms. We invite all St. Louisans to join us for a day of celebration, reflection, and respect. Whether you want to come enjoy the parade with the family, explore military history in our exhibits or simply shake a veteran's hand, your presence on November 9 will make a difference,” said Mark Sundlov, Director of Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

Organizations interested in showing their support for our Veterans are invited to march or drive in the parade. Applications are being accepted until October 28 at mohistory.org/memorial/veterans-day. A free hot dog lunch will be provided for all parade participants.

The Veterans Day parade has its roots in the celebrations that took place in St. Louis on November 11, 1918, in celebration of the end of World War I in Europe. The annual celebration of Armistice Day later became known as Veterans Day in the United States. On Monday, November 11, Soldiers Memorial will host a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who have served. The French Society of St. Louis will conduct the annual wreath-laying at Soldiers Memorial Museum to remember and honor the more than 1,072 St. Louisans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war at 10:50 a.m.

To learn more about the day’s festivities, visit mohistory.org.

Order of Events:

10:30 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade steps off at 18th and Olive

11:30 a.m. – Ceremony with 2024 Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

11:30 a.m. – Car Show

About the Missouri Historical Society:

The Missouri Historical Society (MHS) has been active in the St. Louis community since 1866. Today it serves as the confluence of historical perspectives and contemporary issues. MHS operates the Missouri History Museum, Library & Research Center, and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum. MHS is funded by the St. Louis City and County taxpayers through the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District (ZMD) and by private donations. To find out more, visit mohistory.org/society.

More like this: