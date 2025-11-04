Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER – Wood River is one step closer to welcoming a Heaterz Chicken location after City Council members voted 4-1 to approve a $400,000 TIF agreement for the project.

The proposed location at 316 E. Ferguson Ave. will feature a two-lane drive-thru and small indoor and outdoor seating areas, along with a “food truck hub,” according to an application for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance submitted by Heaterz Wood River LLC Owner Dan King.

Article continues after sponsor message

Councilman Bill Dettmers asked about the proposed drive-thru exit point and expressed concern about the city approving the agreement “without understanding what the plans are.” Palen said the project has not gone through the full design process yet and indicated a final design will come to the City Council for future approval.

Under the approved TIF agreement, the city has agreed to reimburse the developers for up to $400,000 or 38.09% of the total project cost (estimated at $1,050,315), whichever is less. If the reimbursable project costs reach the maximum of $400,000, that total will be paid in annual installments of $40,000 per year for 10 years.

Dettmers made a motion not to make any “upfront” payments of $40,000 from the city, but his motion was voted down 3-2. Palen later clarified that this TIF agreement, like all TIF agreements, is a reimbursement program and the developer will only receive payment after the work has been completed.

A full recording of the Nov. 3, 2025 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: