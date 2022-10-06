ALTON – With in-person participants for the first time in two years, the 14th Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Race and 3K Fun Run/Walk on Sep. 24 raised $40,000 for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), a national nonprofit dedicated to securing a U.S. ban on asbestos and supporting families impacted by asbestos-related diseases.

The event is hosted by Simmons Hanly Conroy and Metro Tri Club. Presenting sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s leaders in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families.

“We were very pleased with the outpouring of support from the local Alton community and throughout the world for this year’s Miles for Meso, which saw participants running and walking for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Adamitis, Miles for Meso Committee chair and Simmons Hanly Conroy’s chief operations officer. “We thank our many donors, sponsors, volunteers and cheerleaders without whom the continued success of the Alton race and other Miles for Meso events across the country would not be possible.”

ADAO President Linda Reinstein said, “It truly is heartwarming that people near and far keep supporting our cause by contributing monetary donations along with their time and energy to the Alton Miles for Meso. The donations are critical to helping us achieve our goals of helping families affected by asbestos, continuing to raise awareness about the dangers of asbestos and furthering our advocacy to secure a U.S. ban on asbestos.”

Since the first race in 2009, Miles for Meso races have taken place across the country, raising more than $890,000 for mesothelioma research and advocacy organizations.

Through its charitable foundations, including funds from the races, Simmons Hanly Conroy has donated more than $20 million over the years to support various cancer research efforts across the country.

As in past years, the 2022 Alton Miles for Meso also included virtual participants, with nearly 1,000 from local areas and across 27 U.S. states, as well as from Canada, Australia and South Africa. On social media, participants used the hashtag #milesformeso to boost asbestos awareness and share photos of the event.

Simmons Hanly Conroy is extremely grateful to all of this year’s Alton Miles for Meso fundraisers and donors who contributed to this vital cause.

Thirty-three fundraising teams and individuals collectively raised more than $20,000. The top fundraising team was Team Al, who was walking in memory of Albert Manning from Roxana, Illinois who passed away in 2019 from mesothelioma. Georgie Porgie’s Meso Patrol finished second walking in memory of George Dreith, from Godfrey, Illinois, who passed away from mesothelioma in 2015. Captain Bob’s Warriors finished third, participating in honor of Robert (Bob) Oakes, a U.S. Navy veteran who passed away from mesothelioma in 2017. The top individual fundraisers were Alison Dreith, Kim Ralidak, and Chris Dreith.

The 5K race top finishers were Frankie Biondo of Wildwood, Missouri, who placed first overall in the men’s race with a time of 15:59, and Anna West of Chesterfield, Missouri, who placed first overall in the women’s division with a time of 16:51. All Miles for Meso participants received commemorative finisher medals.

Simmons Hanly Conroy thanks the sponsors whose support allows Miles for Meso to remain successful and impactful every year. This year’s Alton event sponsors included Diamond Sponsors BDO, Classic Graphics, First Mid Bank & Trust, Jenner & Block, Impact Strategies, Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, Sokolove Law and The Bridge Church. Platinum sponsors included Acropolis Technology Group, Asbestos.com, Kiku Obata and Lockton Pohlman Court Reporting.

The 2023 Alton Miles for Meso is scheduled for Sep. 23.