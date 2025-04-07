TROY – South Main Street has reopened to traffic following a fuel spill at the 4-0 Quick Shop that prompted rerouting over the weekend. The incident occurred on April 7, 2025, when the Quick Shop reported the spill, leading to temporary closures in the area.

The 4-0 Quick Shop also announced it was back in business on Monday morning.

The gasoline portion of the shop remains closed, with no specific timeline provided for when it might reopen for fuel sales.

Article continues after sponsor message

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene to manage the containment of the spill and conduct environmental monitoring and cleanup efforts.

The City of Troy confirmed that there were no water wells in the vicinity of the spill, alleviating concerns about potential contamination.

During the cleanup, businesses located one block north, east, and west of the Quick Shop also faced temporary closures.

The Troy Police Department expressed gratitude to the community for their patience during the response efforts.

More like this: