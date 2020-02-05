ALTON – Save the date for the 3rd Annual Riverbender Community Center Golf Scramble. The event is Saturday, April 25 at the Arnold Palmer designed Spencer T. Olin Community Golf Course.

Registration for the four-person, best ball scramble begins at 11:30 a.m. A pre-tournament lunch will also be served prior to the 1 p.m. shotgun start.

“Golfers at this event receive some great benefits,” said RBCC Executive Director, Jeff Allsman. “They will compete for cash prizes to the winners. And each golfer receives a certificate for another FREE round of golf at Spencer T. Olin at a later date as well as a certificate they can cash in for a new gap wedge, hybrid club and golf balls”.

Golfers (men and women) also have a chance to win individual long-drive and closest-to-the-pin challenges. A Hole-In-One could be worth $10,000, a set of Calloway Irons, 55-inch LED Smart TV, or Round Trip domestic airlines tickets. After the tournament, qualifying golfers will have a chance to win a $2,500 putting contest and a $100,000 Shootout. All of this included in their tournament fee.

The tournament also includes the usual skins and mulligans games and an “In the Circle” game and “Play the Pro” shot which golfers can opt to participate in for a minimal fee. Dinner and awards follow the tournament. Cost is $100 per player or $400 per team. Online registration is available at www.riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register.

Sponsorships are also available for the event which is the largest fundraiser for the RBCC which, for more than a decade, has provided interactive and entertaining programs and activities to River Bend youths in a safe environment, free from at-risk behaviors. The RBCC serves hundreds of teens and preteens each week through its Open Play and Middle School Dance Parties and After School program. Sponsorships are available at several levels including hole sponsors, beverage cart sponsors, food sponsors and others. All donations are tax deductible and proceeds to directly to support youth programs and activities.

Tournament organizers are currently seeking golfers, sponsors and committee members for this year’s event. Register online or call the Center at 618-465-9850 if you’d like to participate in any capacity.

