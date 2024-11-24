Our Daily Show LIVE From the Grafton Country Music Festival: 3rd Chute

GRAFTON - At the recent Grafton Country Music Festival, the owner of 3rd Chute Bar & Grill reflected on her experience working with the Grafton community.

Chastity Niemeyer, who bought 3rd Chute from her in-laws two years ago, shared her excitement to be involved in Grafton’s business community. She noted that the business owners often work together to put on events like the Country Music Festival, and she expressed her appreciation for the Chamber of Commerce, fellow entrepreneurs and the residents of Grafton for their continued support.

“I’ve always worked here, but two years ago I took over, and I got to know a lot more of the business owners and I work with all of them,” Niemeyer shared. “The Grafton Pub and I go back and forth all the time, helping each other out. The community is just growing and growing. The events that they’re putting together are amazing.”

Located at 220 W. Main Street in Grafton, 3rd Chute is known for its food and drinks. The bar is a favorite spot for karaoke in the Riverbend area.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the Grafton Country Music Festival, 3rd Chute hosted a karaoke contest featuring country music. SKJ Entertainment, who does “the best karaoke,” oversaw the event. Niemeyer noted that the first Country Music Festival had 29 karaoke contestants, and she was hoping to see that number increase for the 2024 festival.

She explained that 3rd Chute is open year-round and offers several weekly specials for customers to enjoy. She hopes to see more new and familiar faces throughout the winter season.

“We’re open seven days a week,” Niemeyer said. “We have specials throughout the week including pork chops, fried chicken, steak, so it’s not just bar food.”

She added that 3rd Chute is growing, with plans to participate in Grafton’s Christmas parade this year. As the owner and a long-time employee of 3rd Chute, Niemeyer has enjoyed getting to know the residents of Grafton and the guests who travel into town every year. Forming these relationships is her favorite part of the job.

“This has been open for almost nine years, and there’s still people from all over the United States that have never been here that we meet,” she said. “I love that.”

For more information about 3rd Chute Bar & Grill, visit their official Facebook page.

More like this: