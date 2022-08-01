EDWARDSVILLE - This is the 3rd Annual Kicks On 66 Car (& motorcycle) Show. Unlike many other events, their mission is to embrace the wide spectrum of vehicle interests representing all eras and types of cars motorcycles, trucks, and race cars with Antiques, Classics, pre-war, post-war, sports cars, exotics, American muscle, and much more. Everyone has their favorites and frequently that encompasses more than just one narrow interest.

For their inaugural year, they had 300 cars and motorcycles on the show field and an estimated 1,500 people. Now for their third year, they are expecting 500 or more vehicles and 2,500 people. Entries in the show are FREE. Public Admission is also FREE.

The event is held at the On the Hill Golf Ctheirse & Lounge, American Legion Post #199 in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Legion turns over the complete 9-hole golf course for the event to ensure everyone is displayed on the grass.

The event is also referred to as the Randy Gori Memorial Show. This is the genesis that first brought together some local friends of his to organize an event following his tragic passing in 2020. Randy was an Edwardsville resident that had been a friend to and hosted many memorable events over the years for various car groups in the St. Louis metro area.

They are a 501c3 organization with proceeds going to their charity partners: Backstoppers and Partners For Pets.

Charity Partners:

Backstoppers (Katelyn Klaus katelyn@backstoppers.org)

Article continues after sponsor message

The BackStoppers® provides ongoing needed financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in their coverage area who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

In addition to its mission of supporting the families of fallen heroes, BackStoppers provides assistance to first responders who suffer a catastrophic injury performing their duty.

The BackStoppers recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that these public servants make every day when they go to work. they understand the burdens placed on surviving spouses and children when tragedies occur. They believe their community has an obligation to care for the loved ones of those who have protected us. they accept the responsibility to make that happen.

Partners For Pets (Erika Skouby catparte@gmail.com)

Partners For Pets is a licensed, 501(c)3, no-kill animal rescue located in Troy, IL. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care, and/or are too fragile for shelter life. Partners for Pets provides care to each animal prior to adoption. This includes, depending on their age: booster shots, deworming, heartworm check & monthly preventative, rabies shot, spay/neuter, grooming, flea/tick prevention, and other necessary care.

About 5% of the animals are kept in foster care until adopted while the other 95% are kept in a shelter environment until they are adopted.

American Legion Post #199

The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, servicemembers, and communities, the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States with posts in each state, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Mexico, and the Philippines.

Post #199 serves Edwardsville and much of the surrounding area. In 1927, Post #199 purchased the land that would eventually become a golf course and home to American Legion Post #199. Through the years this was known as Legion Park. Today, Legion Park is home to a 9-hole golf course, a clubhouse bar, and grill with video gaming, a banquet hall that seats 350 people, several outside structures, and beautiful green spaces. Legion Park also hosts several events and festivals each year including Independence Day celebrations for the City of Edwardsville.

More like this: