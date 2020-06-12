NORMANDY, MO. - A fire at a historic apartment complex in north St. Louis County forced dozens of people out of their homes Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from nearly a dozen departments worked together to put out the fire at the Castle Park Apartments at 1600 Castle Park Drive in Normandy.

The apartment building and the adjacent Normandy Nursing Center were evacuated. The apartment complex used to be the home of St. Vincent's Hospital and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The residents of the Normandy Nursing Center were able to return to their building Thursday night, but not all apartment residents were as lucky. American Red Cross representatives on the scene said they have placed 42 families in hotels.

American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis responded to the scene to assist with immediate emergency needs. Red Cross was initially dispatched to the canteen, providing cold water and snacks for the emergency personnel battling the blaze. As the scene was under control, the Red Cross began to work directly with those impacted.

“At this time, we are assisting those impacted with immediate emergency needs,” stated Tina Davis, Disaster Program Manager. “We will continue to work with them in the days to come to ensure that they are able to recover from this disaster as quickly as possible.”

On average, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters a year. Ninety-percent of those disasters are home fires. For more information on how you can help those impacted by disasters, visit www.redcross.org

