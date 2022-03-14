GODFREY - Governor Pritzker today joined leaders from Lewis and Clark Community College to announce upcoming renovations to five historic buildings located on the school’s campus. The project includes a complete renovation of the Main Complex, which includes 5 historic buildings (Baldwin, Caldwell, Wade, Fobes, and Reid) at approximately 170,000 square feet. The renovations are partially funded by a $37.5 million investment through Rebuild Illinois, Governor Pritzker's bipartisan capital plan and the first in nearly a decade, as well as an additional $12.5 million local match from the school.

“Throughout my governorship, I’ve been proud to increase state support for Lewis and Clark and all our community colleges, and to make college more attractive and more affordable for students,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Serving 15,000 students, Lewis and Clark is exactly the kind of institution we should be investing in to fuel economic opportunity in this region – and thanks to our Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we’re celebrating nearly $40 million worth of renovations on the L&C campus today.

Lewis and Clark Community College is a two-year higher education institution with multiple campuses, a river research center, community education, and training centers serving 15,000 students. The renovation work, scheduled to begin next year, will include mechanical, electrical, and plumbing upgrades, health and life safety improvements, the replacement of the fire suppression and fire alarm systems, ADA, lighting, and elevator upgrades, interior finishes, and upgrades to the roofing systems, windows, and building envelopes.

“The Illinois Capital Development Board is proud to work with Lewis and Clark Community College to renovate these five historic buildings on the school’s campus,” said CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood. “The upgrades to the Main Complex, as well as the accompanying deferred maintenance projects, will accommodate new and continuing students and benefit the local community for many years to come.”

In addition to supporting the renovations of the Main Complex, Rebuild Illinois is currently funding three deferred maintenance projects at Lewis and Clark Community College totaling just over $1 million in investments. The projects will address fire alarm system and fan coil unit replacements, as well as critical structure and foundation repairs. Through Rebuild Illinois, the State will continue to provide funding for new educational deferred maintenance projects statewide, including at Lewis and Clark, over the coming years.

“Our community and Lewis and Clark are grateful for this meaningful investment and for the state’s confidence in our work as educators,” said Lewis & Clark College President Dr. Ken Trzaska. “The Main Complex is the heart of our campus. It represents our history and now will provide a balance between our history and our future.”

“Lewis and Clark Community College provides quality educational opportunities to students throughout the region, and this investment is critical to ensure operations can continue safely,” said State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon). “As a historic building from the mid-19th Century, the Main Complex is the heart of campus for students, faculty and visitors. Repairs and renovations are necessary to offer stability back to the community.”

“This renovation is not just important for Lewis and Clark, it is vital for the entire area,” said State Senator Steve McClure (R-Springfield). “I’m excited for work to begin and look forward to the opportunities this project will provide to students for years to come.”

“I am happy to announce that funding has been released to pay for the necessary renovations which include but are not limited to plumbing, HVAC systems, and various mechanical and electrical upgrades,” said State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg). “These state funds are critical for Lewis & Clark to make the needed repairs in order to safely open the main complex in its entirety for students and faculty.”

Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, passed with bipartisan super-majorities and will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers, and state facilities like the new crime lab and veterans’ homes, creating, and supporting an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the six-year plan and revitalizing local economies across the state.

