FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Fairview Heights experienced a power outage affecting approximately 3,700 customers Tuesday afternoon, June 24, 2025, after a malfunction caused a power line to fall onto another line, utility officials said.

The outage began around 2:32 p.m. when a series of power lines running through Fairview Heights encountered a problem. One of the lines at the highest point of a pole malfunctioned and fell into another line, resulting in the widespread loss of power primarily in Fairview Heights and surrounding areas, Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for the utility company, said.

Bretsch said crews responded quickly to the situation amid ongoing heat conditions.

"We were able to reroute power to other sources in the area,” Bretsch said. “All but 110 customers have been restored as of 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, and the remaining 110 are out until repairs are made. We need to replace a cross arm on the pole and rehang wire in that area.”

Officials expect power to be fully restored by 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, if not sooner, Bretsch said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Once repairs are made, everyone will be back on,” Bretsch added.

Given the current heat wave, utility workers are advising residents to check on neighbors and family members who may still be without power.

“If you know someone may be out of power, please go check on them, bring them refreshments, or convince them power will be restored in the next few hours,” Bretsch said. He also recommended taking advantage of cool air conditioning in vehicles, nearby restaurants, or stores if their power is out.

Bretsch noted that crews are working under heightened alert and are being reminded to stay hydrated and recognize signs of heat exhaustion.

“Our guys are sending out notes to get the right amount of rest and stay hydrated. We always teach the signs of heat exhaustion as part of our safety curriculum."

More like this: